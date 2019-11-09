The original Apple TV Plus shows are all getting picked up for second seasons

Apple has officially confirmed that its scripted Apple TV Plus shows The Morning Show, See, Dickinson and For All Mankind are all going to be returning for second seasons.

It was already widely known that production was continuing on The Morning Show, but now Apple has definitively stated (via Variety and others) that all four shows are going to be back on your screens in the future.

If you're still in the middle of your free week of Apple TV Plus and wondering whether it's worth the $4.99 / £4.99 / AU$7.99 subscription fee, news of more space, fantasy and literary adventures might seal the deal.

Alternatively, you can just treat yourself to a brand new iPhone or MacBook – new Apple hardware purchases come with a year of Apple TV Plus included, so you can sit back and binge-watch for 12 solid months.

Who's watching the watchers?

At the same time as confirming the new shows are coming back for second seasons, the media is reporting that "sources close to Apple" are happy with the viewer response so far.

In terms of the four series we've mentioned, Apple data is showing that "most" viewers who watched one episode went on to watch at least one more. With the exception of Dickinson, these shows had three episodes available at launch, with new ones appearing each week.

In our own review of Apple TV Plus, we described it as a service that "certainly doesn't have the chops to replace anything currently on the market" – though that of course might change as new content appears.

And the competition is growing all the time – on Tuesday, Disney Plus is going live in the US and Canada, giving Netflix and Apple TV Plus yet another video streaming service they have to contend with.

