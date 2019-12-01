The new Surface Laptop 3 gets a huge $300 price cut ahead of Cyber Monday

Best Buy has made loads of its Cyber Monday deals live already, and one of the best deals we've seen knocks $300 off the price of the Surface Laptop 3. (Not in the US? Scroll down for Surface Laptop 3 deals where you are.)

This is impressive, as the Surface Laptop 3 was only recently released. In our Surface Laptop 3 review, we loved the design and battery life of this stylish laptop, and with $300 off, now is the perfect time to get one – and there's no need to wait a few hours more until Cyber Monday officially kicks off.

Make sure you check out our Best Buy Cyber Monday deals roundup for more great offers from the retailer.

Surface Laptop 3: $1,499 $1,199 at Best Buy

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 3 has a hefty price cut at Best Buy. You get a sharp, 15-inch touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, which means plenty of space to work on documents and read articles – plus you get a long battery life to keep you going all through the working day or school day.View Deal

