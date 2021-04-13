The new Amazon Echo Show 10 is already on sale for under $200

Amazon Echo deals have just slashed the price of the brand new Echo Show 10 down to just $199.99, with a $50 discount offering up the lowest price yet. On top of that, however, you'll also receive either a free one-year Food Network Kitchen membership or a Ring smart bulb.

The latest and most powerful Echo Show yet was released towards the end of February, which means this offer is coming in a little earlier than many may have expected. Amazon's previous time frames would suggest at least another month before the first major Echo Show 10 deals arrived, but we're not complaining.

The Alexa-enabled smart display was already carrying a hefty price tag and any cash skimmed off that MSRP is bringing these top of the range features closer to reality for most.

Amazon Echo Show 10 | free 1 year Food Network Kitchen subscription or Ring Smart bulb: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 10 has taken an early price drop down to just $199.99 this week. That means you can pick up the 10.1-inch display with automatic screen rotation, Zigbee smart home support, and a 13MP camera for its lowest cost yet. Plus, you can also pick up a free one year subscription to Food Network Kitchen or a Ring smart bulb as well.

The new Amazon Echo Show 10 has changed things up a bit. The larger 10.1-inch display now sits atop a cylindrical base which allows it to swivel to either follow your movement as you're watching something, or pan across the room when you're checking in for home security.

That means you'll be able to freely move around the room when cooking along with a recipe or video calling and always remain in frame. This can, of course, be switched off for privacy reasons, and the camera can also be shuttered as well.

Aside from its headline upgrades, though, you'll also find directional speakers, excellent smart home controls (with Zigbee devices now supported as well), and all the latest Alexa skills and features as well.

