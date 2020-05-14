The latest model Apple AirPods hit lowest price ever ahead of Memorial Day sales

If you've been waiting for the price to drop to snag Apple's 2019 AirPods, then today is your lucky day. Just ahead of the Memorial Day sales, Verizon has the 2nd generation AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $129.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless earbuds.



You can also get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for $164.49. To see both discounted prices, you must add the earbuds to your cart. If you're interested in the all-new AirPods Pro, Amazon has the earbuds on sale for $234.95.

The 2019 Apple AirPods received an upgraded H1 Chip that results in faster pairing and seamless connectivity. Just pull the earbuds out of the case, and they're ready to use with any Apple device. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions. You can adjust the volume, skip songs, and even make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds also come with a charging case that provides 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the AirPods and probably the best deal you'll see till Amazon Prime Day.

Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159.99 $129.99 at Verizon

You can score a $30 price cut on the 2019 Apple AirPods when you add them to your cart at Verizon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199.99 $164.49 at Verizon

Verizon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $164.49 when added to your cart. That's a $35 discount for the earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $227.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for $227.99 when you add the earbuds to your cart. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

