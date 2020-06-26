The iPhone 12 price is tipped to be cheaper than the iPhone 11

We've heard Apple is looking to put out a 5G iPhone this year, but it also seems the company is still going to put out 4G iPhone 12 units as well, and we've just heard some information regarding how much the phones will cost.

A rumor, started by twitter account @omegaleaks (not a known leaker, so take this with a pinch of salt) suggests that of the four iPhone 12 models we're expecting, the two lower-end ones will have both 4G and 5G versions, which would bring the total number of expected devices to six.

The leaker also includes prices - the basic 4G iPhone 12 is said to start at $549 (roughly £440, AU$800), with the slightly bigger version (likely called the iPhone 12 Max) being $100 (roughly £80, AU$145) more expensive. That would make the device, even the bigger one, more affordable than the iPhone 11, which starts at $699 / £729 / AU$1,199.

my first iphone rumor is the 4g version of the 12 and 12 maxiphone 12(4g) if it happens will be 549$4g 12 max will be 649$ and there 5g prices are 649 and 749 just like jon prosser said.June 25, 2020

It doesn't seem like these 4G phones will be any different from their 5G counterparts save for connectivity and price, so if you opt for them you won't be missing out on specs.

The 4G iPhone 12 devices are likely intended for people who aren't ready for next-gen connectivity yet, and don't think they will be for a good few years.

Since not all countries have 5G networks, and with 5G networks in nearly all countries being rather patchy, the company is also making sure it has products for everyone, as few people would want a 5G phone in a country without such a network.

Too many iPhones

We've been hearing leaks about there being four iPhone 12 models, and with this new rumor essentially adding two more (as 4G and 5G versions of a phone would count as different models), that rounds the total up to six:

iPhone 12 (4G)

iPhone 12 (5G)

iPhone 12 Max (4G)

iPhone 12 Max (5G)

iPhone 12 Pro (5G)

iPhone 12 Pro Max (5G)

Six is a startlingly high number for a company that prides itself on the simplicity of its product range, though, so it's possible some will only be launched in a few regions, or will have huge differentiating features we're not aware of yet (cough, stylus please, cough).

Connectivity aside, as far as we know, Apple will have a 5.4-inch base iPhone 12, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch variant. All the models are expected to be powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset and sport OLED panels this year, while the Pro and Pro Max variants will apparently have a LiDAR scanner.

We don't know all the specs of the phones though, especially the camera capabilities, and that might be something we're waiting until the launch date to find out.

We've been hearing all sorts of dates for an iPhone 12 release date, as its expected September launch might be pushed back due to Covid-19, and we'd been hearing it could come as late as early 2021.

Supply chain sources, as reported by PocketNow, suggest September could actually be the month the iPhone 12 is announced and released though, so there might not be the delay we were expecting.

This rumor isn't a confirmation by any means, but if people inside the supply chain are preparing for a September launch, it likely means there won't be such a dramatic delay as we'd heard.