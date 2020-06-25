iPhone 12 may come with a 20W charger in the box - but what does that mean?

The iPhone 12 may be the first phone in Apple's series that comes with a 20W power adapter in the box after the iPhone 11 Pro shipped with an 18W version and the iPhone 11 shipped with a 5W.

New reports from a Twitter user MrWhite show a transparent version of a charger that the source says will be in the box alongside some devices. This could be a prototype image which has a USB-C input just like the one that debuted with the iPhone 11 Pro .

Another image provided by the same source also shows what could be a regular USB-C PD (Power Delivery) charger with all the normal power regulatory info that you'd expect on a final product.

The model number of the charger can be spotted as A2305. The output ratings of the charger are either 5V DC at 3A or a slightly boosted 9V DC at 2.22A, which in normal speak is approximately 20W.

The user claims that Apple will ship this charger with the iPhone 12 series, but MR-white is not clear if it will be exclusive only to some models or the entire series. It may be this is a feature specifically for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

A higher wattage on your charger allows for faster power delivery to your device. For example, Apple currently sells a 30W charger so you can fast-charge your iPhone but in the box you'll get a far lower wattage version.

If there's a 20W version in the box, your device should charge faster. We at least hope Apple trickles down the 18W unit to the lower models this year, even if it keeps the 20W unit exclusive to the top-end series.

(Image credit: the_tech_guy)

Those over at MySmartPrice may have found some corroborating information too. A charger with the same model number was spotted on Norway’s NEMKO (Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll) certification website. This certification above says it will have similar ratings and support for Power Delivery charging through the USB-C as well.

Interestingly, the report also indicates that a charger with a slightly modified A2247 model number has been certified in Australia. The nitty-gritty of this charger unit remains the same with a 5V DC at 3A or a higher 9V DC at 2.22A.

However, the difference between these two charging adapters is still a mystery.

As for the iPhone 12 series, Apple is expected to announce four iPhones this time with a 5.4-inch, two 6.1-inches and a higher 6.7-inch Max model in the series with Pro models sporting a LiDAR scanner system.