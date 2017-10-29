The Honor 7X will make its debut in the UAE and Saudi

Honor confirmed that its latest smartphone, the Honor 7X, will be officially making its way to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The phone comes with an 18:9 display and a dual camera setup, in line with the latest trends in the market.

The Honor 7X is a premium looking smartphone – its metallic unibody design gives it a premium look and feel. The 2.5D curved glass also blends in quite well with the metallic body, making the bezels seem thinner than they are. The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 on top.

Dual cameras and 18:9 display

Aimed at the budget smartphone buyer with its "compelling price", the Honor 7X features a big 5.93-inch display with a full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Powering the Honor 7X is Huawei’s in-house octa-core Kirin 659 processor with Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. This mid-range chipset is coupled with 4GB RAM and internal storage options of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Coming to the optics, the Honor 7X features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 16MP main camera assisted by a 2MP camera and an LED flash. On the front, the phone comes with an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Other features of the Honor 7X include a fingerprint sensor mounted on the back, dual SIM and 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth and GPS, with a 3340mAh battery fuelling the phone.

Honor 7X Price and Availability

Huawei has priced the Honor 7X in China at roughly $198 for the 32GB version, $258 for the 64GB version and $304 for the 128GB version. The phone will be available in three colour options – Gold, Aurora Blue and Black.

Middle Eastern availability and pricing in AED/SAR will be disclosed once the units are officially announced. The global announcement for Honor 7X is set for the 5th of December and TechRadar will be covering the launch.