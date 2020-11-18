The Grand Tour's next episode has a release date and trailer

The Grand Tour's next episode is coming to Amazon Prime Video on December 18, it's been confirmed. The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt takes hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond to Madagascar – and Amazon has accompanied the news with a brand new trailer, which you can see below.

By the time this new episode drops, it will have been a year since the last episode, The Grand Tour Presents: Seamen. This new episode completed filming before the pandemic hit, so it's been a long time coming. This episode reportedly features the presenters getting marooned on a remote island, among other antics, so you have that to look forward to.

Here's the trailer:

This current series of the Amazon Prime Video show is all going to be themed specials, with the next planned to film in Russia. How soon that will be possible, though, is something of a mystery.

Still, it's good news for fans who have been waiting all year for this one.

When will The Grand Tour return again?

We wouldn't be surprised to see another year-long or more wait for a new episode of the show, unless Clarkson and company drastically change their plans on how they plan to make it. The challenges of filming a TV show abroad right now are extensive.

Amazon's last statement on the Russia-set episode came in July. You can read that below:

Yes, the next Special will land later this year.Yes, it’s filmed in Madagascar and yes, there will be cars.Yes, we wanted to go to Russia.No, we couldn’t (we all know why).Yes, we will try again.No, we don’t know when.Yes, we will keep you updated.#TheGrandTourJuly 7, 2020