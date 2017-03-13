Trending
The bigger, badder Oppo R9s Plus is available in Australia from today

A bigger Oppo-tunity

Arriving shortly after the well-received Oppo R9s, the handset’s bigger, badder brother, the Oppo R9s Plus, is now for sale in Australia. 

Available from today at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks and Woolworths stores, the Oppo R9s Plus can be purchased in Gold and Black and carries a price of $698.

Like its smaller sibling, the Oppo R9s Plus sports a custom Sony IMX398 1/2.8” sensor and large f/1.7 aperture lens, only this time, you can view your photos on a larger 6-inch Full HD AMOLED display.

Its internals have also received an upgrade, with the R9s Plus boasting a hefty 6GB of RAM to go along with its 1.95GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 653 processor and 64GB of onboard storage (expandable by a further 256GB via MicroSD).

Topping it all off is a massive 4,000mAh battery, which should see the R9s Plus outlast the already impressive R9s, which held its charge for over 12 hours in our in depth review.

The Oppo R9s Plus in Gold.

