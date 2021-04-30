The best and worst headphones ever: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 62

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Andy Madden, Deputy Editor at What Hi-Fi?, and Ian Morris, Editor at T3.com, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 62:

In this week's episode, the gang reminisces about the best and worst headphones they've ever used.

Sherri misses her yearly trip to the Sennheiser CES booth, where she'd often use the brand's $10,000 headphones, and Gareth lets us know what he thinks of the Apple Air Tags now they've finally been released.

