The Beats Solo3 headphones hit lowest price ever at Amazon

Headphone deals were in full force over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event, but if you didn't get to snag a pair, then you're still in luck today. Amazon's Holiday Deal sale is happening right now, and the retailer has the best-selling Beats Solo3 on sale for $119 (was $199.95). That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones.

Beats headphone deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $199.95 $119 at Amazon

Save $80 on the best-selling Beats Solo3 wireless headphones at Amazon today. These wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life, Apple's W1 chip for perfect pairing, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

The Beats Solo 3 headphones deliver premium sound quality with comfort-cushion ear cubs that help block out unwanted noise. The wireless headphones include Apple's W1 technology, which allows you to seamlessly pair all your Apple devices. The Solo 3 headphones feature Bluetooth connectivity, so you can wirelessly connect your smartphone to play your favorite tunes. These headphones also provide an impressive 40 hours of battery life and can recharge in just five minutes for an additional three hours of playback time.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for Beats Solo3 and a fantastic price for premium wireless earphones. We don't know how long Amazon will have the headphones on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

