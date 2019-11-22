The all-new Apple Watch 5 gets a pre-Black Friday price cut at Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sale is less than a week away and to celebrate the retailer is discounting a number of best-selling items that you can shop right now. You can find pre-Black Friday deals popular gift ideas which include the Apple Watch. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384. That's a $15 discount and the best price we've found for the all-new smartwatch. Walmart also has the Apple Watch 3 on sale for $170. That's a $100+ discount and the lowest price we've found for the Series 3 smartwatch.



The newly released Apple Watch 5 is packed with new features, as well as an upgraded design. The smartwatch now features an Always-On Retina display, which allows you to easily read the time, messages, and other important notifications. The Series 5 smartwatch includes an updated ECG app and new safety features that allow you to make emergency calls. The waterproof smartwatch also has a new Map app and compass and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.



While the discount on the Series 5 smartwatch might seem small, it's rare for a newly released Apple Watch to already be on sale. We don't know how long Walmart will have the Apple Watch 5 on sale, so you should take advantage now before the madness of Black Friday officially begins.

Apple Watch 5 deals:

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $384 at Walmart

Walmart has the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384. The smartwatch is available in a black, white or pink sport band and includes GPS technology and an ECG app that continuously monitors your heart rate.

Apple Watch 5 GPS + Cellular, 40mm: $499 $459 at Walmart

Get the Apple Watch Series 5 with cellular on sale for $459. The 40mm smartwatch includes GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

The Apple Watch 3 includes heart rate monitoring and tracks activity, popular workouts, and calories burned. Walmart has the GPS-only model on sale for $170, and the cellular version is on sale for $219.

Apple Watch 3 deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $170 at Walmart

Walmart has brought the price of the Apple Watch 3 down to $170 just ahead of the Black Friday sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch which includes GPS technology and heart rate monitoring.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm: $379 $219 at Walmart

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity on sale for $219. This deal not only slashes the price of the watch by $160, but it also includes a free Motile Power Bank charging pad which normally retails for $28.86.

