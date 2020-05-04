The all-new Apple Watch 5 hits lowest price ever at Best Buy

If you've been waiting for a substantial price cut to snag the all-new Apple Watch 5, then you're in luck. For a limited time, Best Buy has the Series 5 smartwatch on sale for $299. That's a massive $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 40mm smartwatch. Best Buy also has the Apple Watch 5 with LTE connectivity on sale for a record-low of $399.

The Apple Watch 5 is packed with new features, as well as an upgraded design. The smartwatch features an Always-On Retina display, which allows you to easily read the time, messages, and other important notifications. The Series 5 smartwatch includes an updated ECG app and new safety features that allow you to make emergency calls. The waterproof smartwatch also tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.



As we mentioned above, this is an incredible deal for a feature-packed smartwatch and the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple Watch 5. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the Series 5 watch on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple Watch 5 deals:

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $299 at Best Buy

Get the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for just $299 at Best Buy. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've found for the swimproof smartwatch that features GPS technology and an always-on retina display.



View Deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS and Cellular, 40mm: $499 $399 at Best Buy

If you're interested in a cellular plan, Best Buy has a massive $100 price cut on the Apple Watch 5 with cellular. The 40mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

See more smartwatch offers with our roundup of the best Apple Watch 5 prices and deals and shop other models with the best cheap Apple Watch prices and sales.