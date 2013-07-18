Foxtel's 'affordable' IPTV service Play coming in August

Getting access to Game of Thrones and Mad Men proving to be too expensive and don't want to be pritate? Foxtel may have the answer with its planned IPTV service called Foxtel Play set to be launched next month.

According to The Australian, Brian Walsh, Foxtel's executive director of television, said that the internet-delivered programming service will be launched in the middle of August.

As we reported earlier this year, working with Foxtel Go, Play will be a pay as you go service delivering up to 40 Foxtel channels on smartphones, tablets, PC and Mac, as well as some games consoles and TVs with internet connections.

Customers will be able to build their own subscription packages, and will include more than 2000 catch-up and video on demand titles.

The affordable Foxtel

The new Foxtel Play service will not require any lock-in contracts or installation, and will be based on month by month subscriptions.

"It will allow a lot of people who could not afford Foxtel before to get a Foxtel product over the net on to their PCs or on to their smart TVs," Walsh said, according to The Australian.

While no dates or pricing has been announced, Foxtel has said that the service will have a starting package price-point of $25.

It'll be a handy alternative service if you just want something for the kid's school holiday or have access to a short season of sports. Now all we need is faster internet connections and bigger data packages.