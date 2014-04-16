These new Sony Bravia 4K TVs can stream PS3 games via PlayStation Now

Sony has announced a new range of 4K Bravia televisions with built in access to the new PlayStation Now streaming platform.

The new models, which go on sale in June in the United States and can be pre-ordered now, will allow users to rent PlayStation Library, including PS3 games, and stream them to their living room over the cloud.

All buyers will need to get in on the action is a DualShock 3 controller, which can be connected directly to the television.

There are three new Bravia models in a variety of display sizes. The least expensive is the 49-inch XBR-X850B series, which will cost $2,099 (around £1,249, AU$2240), while the top end 85-inch XBR-X950B model is a whopping $24,999 (around £14,882, AU$26,684).

Surprise

PlayStation Now was a somewhat surprise announcement at the CES 2014 expo in January and is in line for a US-only, summer launch at present.

As well as Bravia TVs, it will also bring previous generation PlayStation games to Sony Xperia devices and the PS Vita, PS4 and PS3.

Eventually the firm plans to roll Now out to non-Sony smartphones and televisions and in other territories.

The services promises to be the Netflix of video games, with subscriptions and individual a la carte rentals available when the service goes live later this year.

Sony believes anyone with a 5Mbps internet connection and above should have no latency problems, although graphics will be of a slightly lower quality.

Check out the video below for everything you need to know about PlayStation Now.

Via IGN