Sky Go reaches 1 million download mark

Sky has announced that Sky Go, its on-demand app, has reached 1 million downloads since its launch in July.

The service is available through an iOS app, Xbox and desktops PCs and is a re-branding of two older Sky services: Sky Player and Sky Mobile TV.

In a blog post celebrating the milestone, Sky said that over 40 million pieces of content was watched on Sky Go in August, 85 per cent of which was live channels and 15 per cent on demand.

Sky Streaming

Sky has put the surge in demand for Sky Go down to big football matches, transfer deadline day and the recent London riots.

It also explained that there is more to come from the app, with Cloud integration about to make it easier to connect to the service while on the go.

"As consumers increasingly get more and more familiar with viewing TV on the go, we understand that they'll want the very best viewing experience possible," said Holly Knill, Head of Sky Player and Mobile TV.

"In the future, it will become even easier for Sky customers to enjoy Sky Go on the move, thanks to our recent acquisition of The Cloud, Europe's leading network of public access Wi-Fi hotspots.

"Sky Go's integration with The Cloud will allow customers to enjoy free access via thousands of wireless hotspots throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland, so they can enjoy the highest-quality streaming of the content they love while out and about."