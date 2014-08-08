BBC iPlayer coming to Xbox One by the end of 2014

The Xbox One will be able to plug a major void in its on-demand content offering before the year is out, with the news BBC is finally launching an iPlayer app.

In a post on the Beeb's official blog to announce the roll out of the iPlayer's new connected TV experience, the broadcaster revealed the Xbox One app app will arrive in a few short months.

"I am happy to announce that we're aiming to launch new BBC iPlayer on Xbox One by the end of this year," wrote the iPlayer's executive project manager Marcus Parnwell.

The release will bring Microsoft's console up to speed with the Sony PS4, which has had access to the iPlayer app since its launch over a year ago.

YouView too

Elsewhere in the blog, the BBC detailed which connected TVs, Blu-ray players and devices can expect to receive the updated interface that rolled-out on mobile devices and desktop earlier this year.

The Corporation also said it was walking towards bringing the update to YouView, Virgin Media and BT set top boxes later this year.

Parnwell added: "Whilst I cannot announce dates, we are targeting this year for these platforms. Similarly, other devices on our legacy version of BBC iPlayer will be migrated to the new version this year as well."

