Switzerland vs Costa Rica live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Switzerland vs Costa Rica - when and where Switzerland and Costa Rica will go head-to-head today at Nizhny Novgorod located at the junction of the Volga and Oka rivers. The stadium overlooks the Kremlin and its 11,000 ton metalwork roof makes it appear massive in the distance. The match is set to kick-off at 9pm Russia time ( 7pm BST, 2pm ET, 11am PT, 4am AEST Thursday morning). Fans in Switzerland can watch the game at 8pm and fans in Costa Rica can tune in at midday.

Switzerland and Costa Rica will meet on the pitch this Wednesday in what will be Costa Rica’s last game of the Russia 2018 World Cup since the team was already eliminated.

Switzerland is in much a different position as a draw in this match will take the team through to the next round regardless of the result of Brazil and Serbia’s game. If Serbia do lose to Brazil though, Switzerland will go through - even with a defeat.

Costa Rica may not have made it to the knockout stage at Russia 2018 but did take the mighty Brazil to the wire, finally defeated by two injury time goals. IT hasn't been their year, but they could still throw a spanner in Switzerland's works.

Whether you’re a football fan in Switzerland, Costa Rica or anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you live stream the 2018 World Cup from anywhere in the world so that you don’t miss a minute of the action at this year’s tournament.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Switzerland vs Costa Rica live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, you can watch Switzerland vs Costa Rica live on ITV4. The network’s coverage of the game will begin at 7pm BST and if you prefer to watch the match on your mobile device you can do so with the ITV Hub app . If you're abroad but still keen to watch, then you'll need to download and install a VPN. That will let you virtually relocate your laptop or mobile device to the UK, and then go to TVPlayer.com for the free, legal live stream.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Switzerland: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sport as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The Switzerland vs Costa Rica match will begin at 2pm ET or at 11am PT and will be shown on Fox. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online.

How to watch Switzerland vs Costa Rica: Canada live stream

If you live in Canada and want to watch the World Cup, CTV is the best option to catch all of the matches as the network is the official broadcaster of the event in Canada. CTV will show the Switzerland vs Costa Rica match on Wednesday, June 27 and its coverage will begin at 1pm ET. You can also watch the match on your mobile devices using the CTV Go app . Logging into another country’s broadcast with a VPN is also a great way to catch the game if you don’t have a cable subscription and we’ll walk you through the whole process in the instructions above.

How to watch Switzerland vs Costa Rica: Australia live stream

While Optus Sport may be the official Australian broadcaster of the 2018 World Cup, technical issues with the network’s World Cup coverage have led to a new agreement with SBS . Besides broadcasting all of the country’s national team games , SBS will now simulcast the World Cup until the end of the Group Stage. This means that football fans in Australia can now live stream the World Cup for free until we reach the Knockout stage. SBS will show the Switzerland vs Costa Rica game at 4am AEST in the early hours of the morning of Thursday, June 28.

How to watch Costa Rica cs Switzerland: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show all of the World Cup matches in New Zealand and unlike in the UK, you’ll have to be a cable subscriber to watch. Sky Sports will show the Iceland vs Croatia game at 5:30am NZST on Thursday, June 28. You can also catch the game on your mobile devices with the Sky Go app . As is the case in other countries without a free option to watch the World Cup, you could always tune into another country’s broadcast by using a VPN .

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!