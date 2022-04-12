Stranger Things 4 trailer teases a powered up Max and terrifying new foe

By published

See you on the other side

Mike, Dustin and Max looking shocked at something off camera in Stranger Things season 4
The Stranger Things crew are back in the official season 4 trailer. (Image credit: Netflix)
Audio player loading…

The official Stranger Things 4 trailer has landed online – and, based on what's on show, the hit Netflix show's latest instalment has absolutely been worth the near three-year wait.

Following the recent 24-hour Creel Clock livestream (opens in new tab), which teased the trailer's arrival before Netflix confirmed it would debut today (opens in new tab) (Tuesday, April 12), we've finally been given our best look yet at Stranger Things season 4

Unsurprisingly, there's a lot to unpack from the Netflix show's latest teaser. And, while we could discuss the sheer amount of jaw-dropping trailer moments, we think it's best if you experience (and enjoy) the three-minute long video before we spoil too much.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out the Stranger Things 4 trailer below:

See? We told you that there was plenty to look at (and theorize about) in the trailer. There's so much on show, in fact, that we'd be here all day just listing everything we've just seen.

How about that staggering moment where Max appears to have superpowers like Eleven? Or that Doctor Sam Owens tells Eleven that humanity will lose the fight with the Upside Down without her powers? Or that Hopper leads a last stand against a ravenous Demogorgon, which seems to break out of its containment unit in the prison that Hopper and his fellow inmates are trapped in?

All of that's before we even get onto everything that happens in the Upside Down itself. It seems that Steve, Nancy and company travel to the other side (so to speak) to get to the bottom of, well, whatever the Upside Down is throwing at them now. 

Not only that, but we see newcomer Eddie Munson shredding his guitar on top of a building in the Upside Down, plenty of action sequences (and shots of people screaming in horror or despair), and the reveal of a new, Demogorgon-looking humanoid creature, who may be the sole reason why the Upside Down exists.

We imagine, then, that you have lots of questions about Stranger Things 4. Unfortunately, we don't have any answers. What we can provide you with, though, is a batch of new first-look images (courtesy of Netflix) for you to take stock of. Check them out below:

Image 1 of 12

Argyle laughs on the phone to a friend during a work break in Stranger Things season 4

Eduardo Franco's Argyle seems like he's having a good time... (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 2 of 12

Mike, Dustin and Max looking shocked at something off camera in Stranger Things season 4

What's got Dustin and Mike looking so dumbfounded? And why doesn't Max seemingly care? (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 3 of 12

Jason Carver leads his group of popular high school friends into a confrontation in Stranger Things season 4

Mason Dye's Jason Carver looks like he'll be a secondary antagonist in Stranger Things 4. (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 4 of 12

Max sits in front of Billy's grave during the day time in Stranger Things season 4

Max visiting Billy's grave in Stranger Things 4 is sure to make us shed a tear or two. (Image credit: Netflxi)
Image 5 of 12

Eleven screams as she activates her powers in Stranger Things season 4

This has to be a flashback to Eleven's time at Hawkins National Laboratory, right? (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 6 of 12

A new variant of Demogorgon stands before the camera at night time in Stranger Things season 4

Something wicked this way comes... (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 7 of 12

Joyce Byers talks on the phone to an unknown individual in Stranger Things season 4

It wouldn't be a new season of Stranger Things without a Joyce Byers phone call scene. (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 8 of 12

Max levitates in the air to the shock of her friends in Stranger Things season 4

Wait – does Max have superpowers too!? (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 9 of 12

A screenshot of a blind man in the Stranger Things season 4 trailer

Is this Doctor Martin Brenner after he's attacked by the Demogorgon in season 1? (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 10 of 12

Mike, Will and Eleven go skating in Stranger Things season 4

It seems that there'll be some time for fun and games in Stranger Things 4. (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 11 of 12

Lucas, Mike and Dustin having a chat in high school in Stranger Things season 4

The boys are back – and heading to High School in season 4. (Image credit: Netflix)
Image 12 of 12

Mike, Will and Jonathan stare at someone off camera in Stranger Things season 4

Who are Mike, Jonathan, and Will talking to here? (Image credit: Netflix)

If you haven't stayed up to date on the latest news surrounding Stranger Things 4 – and why wouldn't you? – you might have missed that all-important plot synopsis. If you did, or simply want a refresher, here's how Netflix describes the forthcoming season:

"It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins," the synopsis reads. "Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Additionally, the Duffer brothers – aka Stranger Things' creators – recently told Deadline (opens in new tab) that the show's next instalment will be their "Game of Thrones season" due to its multi-location narrative, hour-long episodes, and unexpected twists and turns. Suffice to say, then, Stranger Things 4 is ready to blow our socks off – and we can't wait.

For more Stranger Things 4 content, check out when the latest season is actually set, plus what we want to see season 4 tackle from character, plot, and thematic perspectives. And, if you're looking for shows that are similarly styled to Stranger Things, here are our five picks for shows that'll be right up your alley.

Tom Power
Tom Power

As TechRadar's entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.


An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot (opens in new tab).


Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.

Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
See more TV news