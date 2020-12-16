Sony's WF-1000XM3 noise canceling earbuds hit lowest price ever at Best Buy

Best Buy's three-day sale is happening right now, and the retailer is offering incredible deals that ship in time for Christmas, like the top-rated Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling earbuds that are on sale for $158. That's a $72 discount and the lowest price we've found for one of the best wireless headphones on the market.

Sony headphones deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Earbuds: $229.99 $158 at Best Buy

Save $72 - You can score a $72 price cut on the top-rated Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds at Best Buy. The wireless earphones feature Industry-leading noise canceling technology and provide an impressive 24-hours of battery life. Arrives before Christmas

The Sony earbuds are part of the 1000X family of noise canceling headphones, which are known for superior noise suppression. The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds will adapt to the sounds around you so you can hear every word, note, and tune with incredible clarity, no matter your environment. The truly wireless earbuds also deliver powerful audio and work with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Last but not least, the Sony earbuds provide an impressive 24 hours of battery life, and a quick 10-minute charge can give you up to 90 minutes of playback time.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the Sony WF-1000XM3 and a fantastic price for top-of-the-line noise canceling earbuds. As of today, the earbuds qualify for free shipping and arrive before Christmas, so you should take advantage of this deal now before it's too late.

