Sony's Doom VFR PlayStation VR bundle gets you into the action easy

Image credit: Sony



We were already impressed with the Skyrim bundle for the PlayStation VR , but Sony clearly knows that some of us prefer to blast away demons with big guns in our games rather than swatting dragons with big swords.

To that end, just in time for the holiday rush, the company has announced the upcoming PlayStation VR Doom VFR bundle.

A word of caution, though. This isn’t the same game as the fully fledged Doom that made such a big splash last year. Instead, it’s more of a side chapter that’s meant to highlight how cool VR can be when it’s used with popular first-person shooter games.

Unfortunately, the full game doesn’t have fully VR support yet, but this demon-infested mission to Mars is still good for several hours of fun. Just yesterday we posted our review of the game , finding that it’s a slightly different experience from Doom proper in that you can teleport around and that you’re never actually shooting while running. That doesn’t make it bad, though.

“Doom VFR is a different Doom than what we're used to, but it's still a deadly VR experience and it has the potential to could be one of this year’s PlayStation VR highlights,” TechRadar reviewer Brendan Griffiths said.

Hell to play

On the bright side, the relatively short experience means that you can pick up this bundle for just $400, which is $50 less than what you’ll pay if you pick up the Skyrim bundle.

You’ll also have to wait a few more days to pick up the Doom bundle, as it won’t launch until December 1 because that’s when Doom VFR actually launches. Eventually it'll be available throughout North America, but in the meantime you can preorder it from Amazon and Best Buy.

Should you decide this is the one you want, though, you’ll be getting a current-model PSVR headset, a PlayStation Camera, Doom VFR itself and the latest PSVR demo disk as part of the deal. (And if this part wasn't clear, you'll also have to have a PlayStation 4 or a PS4 Pro in order to even use the bundle.)

To play it, you can use the DualShock 4 controller, the PlayStation Move controllers or the PlayStation VR Aim controller.