Sony Xperia XA1 Australian pricing and availability revealed

Offering a terrific camera, decent specs and an attractive design, Sony has announced that its affordable Xperia XA1 handset is now available to purchase in Australia.

Available now from JB Hi-Fi and both in-store and online through Sony, the Xperia XA1 has been priced at a very reasonable $399. You can pick it up in Black from JB Hi-Fi or Black and White from Sony.

Sporting an impressive 23-megapixel camera with a large 1/2.3” Exmor RS for mobile sensor on its rear and a 8-megapixel camera with 23mm wide-angle lens (perfect for group selfies) on the front, the Xperia XA1 promises to deliver top-tier photographic experience.

it's got a fetching 5-inch edge-to-edge 720p display and though its 2,300mAh battery is relatively modest in size, its power-efficient MediaTek helio P20 octa-core processors and Stamina Mode should keep the Xperia XA1 up and running for the whole day.

For more information on the Sony Xperia XA1, check out our detailed hands on article which offers an early verdict on the mid-range handset.