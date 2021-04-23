Sony WH-1000XM3 deal: get these huge discounts on the wireless headphones

If you need a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, then the Sony WH-1000XM3 are among the best headphones you can buy – and since they've been succeeded by the Sony WH-1000XM4, we've been seeing some incredible discounts in the US and the UK.

Right now, you can get the WH-1000XM3 for $219.99 in the US as part of a brilliant bundle from Walmart, which also throws in a pair of MDR-XB50AP Extra Bass in-ear Headphones.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed the price of these noise-cancelling headphones from £330 to just £229, coming very close to the lowest price we've ever seen for the Sony WH-1000XM3. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM3 deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: $349.99 $219.99 at Walmart

Save $130 – The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones have dropped down to just under $220 at Walmart this week. That's a fantastic price for the top-rated headphones, which come with excellent noise cancellation, superb sound, and a long battery life. Not only that, but Walmart is throwing in a pair of Sony in-ear headphones for free with this incredible bundle.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £229 at Amazon

Save £101 – The best selling Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are still a great choice, even though they've now been usurped by the WH-1000XM4. These headphones feature fantastic active noise cancellation tech, great audio, and 30 hours of battery life – and this deal brings them very close to the lowest price we've ever seen.

View Deal

The Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones topped TechRadar's best headphones list for two years running, and while that honor now goes to the Sony WH-1000XM4, they're still a great buy for anyone looking for some premium ANC cans. With noise-cancellation technology that's quite frankly outstanding, a 30-hour battery life, brilliant audio quality, and an understated design, these Sony cans are a great investment.

If you're suffering from a noisy working environment or need a little bit of peace from the kids, then these cans are simply some of the best you can buy right now.

If you have a little more cash to spare, then it's well worth checking out Sony WH-1000XM4 deals. These upgraded cans come with improved noise cancellation that adapts to your environment, audio upscaling, and multi-point connectivity – though they won't be as highly discounted as their predecessors.

Not in the UK? check out the best Sony WH-1000XM3 deals in your region below.