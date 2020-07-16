Sony WH-1000XM3 headphone deals available for under $200 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are industry-leading cans, with powerful sound and the best noise cancellation money can buy. We've seen these headphones hitting sales prices of around $270 over the past few months, but that's nothing compared to the recent savings on offer at Amazon and Newegg.

Refurbished Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are available for just $199 at Amazon right now. However, spend just $38 more and you can pick up a brand new pair from Newegg. These Sony WH-1000XM3 deals are dropping the price by well over $100 compared to the original MSRP and even further below the usual $270 sales price.

Picking up a pair of such powerful headphones for under $200 is always an excellent offer, and with Amazon's Renewed guarantee in place you have further peace of mind for 90 days as well. However, we'd really point you towards the new headphones at Newegg, as a $237 price tag is a fantastic discount and it's well worth the extra $40 for a box-fresh pair.

We're going into more detail on these Sony WH-1000XM3 deals just below, but you can find all the latest prices in the UK and Australia at the bottom of the page as well.

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise canceling headphones - new | $349 $237.99 at Newegg

Or, you can pick up a brand new set for just $38 more at Newegg. This is a fantastic Sony WH-1000XM3 deal considering the usual sales price hits around $270.

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise canceling headphones - renewed | $199.99 at Amazon

Backed by Amazon's 90-day guarantee, there's enough peace of mind to make this $199 sales price on the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones well worth it. These are renewed, so you may find small signs of casual wear and tear, but they have also been thoroughly inspected and refurbished as well.

