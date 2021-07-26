Sony finally reveals launch event for delayed vlogging camera

Sony has announced a rescheduled launch event for its new vlogging camera, following the eleventh-hour postponement of its announcement a few weeks ago.

The event, which was originally due to take place on July 7, will now take place on July 27 (tomorrow) at 10am EDT / 3pm BST. For those in Australia, that works out as 12am AEST on July 28.

Like before, the teaser doesn't give too much away about what the "new camera" will be, but does include the tagline "capture more of your world" above an image of a 'dead cat' windshield for a microphone.

These hints, plus the inclusion of a very similar background to the one Sony used for the launch of the Sony ZV-1 back in May 2020 (see below), suggest the new announcement could well be a video-focused model.

Could it be a successor to the Sony ZV-1? We'll have to wait until tomorrow to find out for sure, but given that model is still relatively new, it's perhaps more likely that'll we'll see an alternative model with similar leanings.

Either way, we hope there are no more last-minute hitches this time. Sony told us that the original event was postponed "due to the availability status for certain parts". It certainly wouldn't be the first tech product to have run into supply chain or chip shortage issues, but these seem to have been resolved fairly quickly.

That said, it's possible that initial stock of Sony's new announcement will be fairly limited – so if you're in the market for a new video-focused camera for vlogging or your YouTube channel, it could worth tuning into the event tomorrow in case pre-orders are available.

Get a movie on

If Sony's new announcement is indeed another video-focused camera, as the teaser suggests, it wouldn't be huge surprise given the camera giant's launches over the last 18 months.

The big 'video first' strategy appeared to kick off in May 2020 with the Sony ZV-1, a compact vlogging camera whose launch had a very similar style to incoming new model (as you can see below).

That was quickly followed by the arrival of the popular Sony A7S III in July 2020 (a full-frame model that's our top pick for the title of best 4K camera), then the more compact Sony A7C full-framer in September 2020. Since then, we've also seen the Sony FX3, a camera that straddles the line between its Alpha and Cinema ranges.

This frame from the Sony ZV-1 launch is very similar to the teaser for Sony's new camera. (Image credit: Sony)

It's not that Sony has abandoned stills photography completely – this year we've also seen it launch several excellent 'G Master' lenses, including the Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM and Sony FE 35mm f/1.4 GM. But it's the stills-focused camera bodies that have been lacking, with many hobbyist photographers eagerly awaiting news of the long-rumored Sony A7 IV.

It's not impossible that we'll hear news about the latter at the event tomorrow, but given the launch teaser's striking similarity to that of the Sony ZV-1's reveal, it looks like photographers might have to wait a little longer for a successor to the Sony A7 III. Of course, if you can't tune into the event tomorrow, we'll bring you our thoughts on all the official news as soon as it lands.