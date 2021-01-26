Sony Alpha A1 camera official – and it's the most powerful mirrorless camera ever

The new Sony Alpha A1 full-frame camera has just been announced during Sony's 'the one never seen' livestream event – and the 50MP full-framer is the most powerful mirrorless camera we've ever seen.

Until now, the camera had been kept totally secret, with no leaks or solid rumors – but now the Sony Alpha A1 is official, and it's a huge launch for camera fans.

The Sony Alpha A1 combines a 50MP full-frame sensor with 30fps burst shooting for the first time, along with 8K video shooting for filmmakers. The word 'beast' is somewhat overused when it comes to flagship cameras, but it's entirely fitting here.

Based on what appears to be a similar chassis to the Sony A9 II, the Alpha A1 crams in the kind of tech and features that we haven't seen in a hybrid camera before.

It brings Real-time Eye AF for birds for the first time, has an impressive 759 AF points covering 93% of the sensor, and shoots 8K/30p video, along with a 4K/120p mode. Thanks to some heat dissipation tech taken from the Sony A7S III, it promises to shoot 8K/30p for an impressive 30 minutes, too.

That isn't the only tech the Alpha A1 borrows from the A7S III either – the new flagship also has the same 9.44-million dot viewfinder, with 0.90x magnification and 240fps refresh rate, which promises to be an incredible way to view and frame your scene. You also get an in-body image stabilization (IBIS) that promises 5.5-stops of compensation, which is now standard for any flagship mirrorless camera.

(Image credit: Sony)

The ultimate hybrid

We thought Sony's billing of the Alpha A1 as the photographic equivalent of Neo from The Matrix might have been overkill, but its specs truly do make it the supercar of cameras (no doubt with a price tag to match).

The headline spec for sports shooters is that ability to shoot 50MP stills in 30fps bursts, even if there was no mention of buffer size. But the Alpha A1 appears to have been built for all kinds of professional shooters, with Sony bigging up the camera's autofocus performance in particular.

Sony's autofocus has been class-leading for a while now, but it appears to have been taken up another notch on the Alpha A1. Sony has now added birds to its Real-time Eye AF for animals – we've seen something similar on the Canon EOS R5, whose Animal Eye AF blew us away, so it'll be interesting to see how the Alpha A1 performs.

Sony is promising continuous shooting with AF tracking even at f/22, and for portrait photographers there's the usual Real-time Eye AF for humans, too.

What's most impressive about the Sony Alpha A1, though, is how it combines a pro stills camera with a super-powerful video tool, in one relatively compact body. Filmmakers will certainly be eyeing it up, given the specs – it shoots 4K in 10-bit 4:2:2 video internally and can output 16-bit raw video over HDMI.

Underlining its pro leanings are the inclusion of two CFExpress Type A slots (which do also accept UHS-II SD cards) and some impressive wireless transfer tech for journalists.

This is a breaking news story – we’ll update it as more official info is announced.