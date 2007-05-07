Shuttle's new barebone SFF PC: XPC SD30G2

Computer maker Shuttle today released its latest small form factor PC, the Shuttle XPC Barebone SD30G2 .

The compact XPC SD30G2 supports Intel Core 2 Duo E4 processors and runs Windows Vista. It uses Intel's 945GC chipset and features a fast dual-channel DDR2 memory (which can be configured to up to 2GB), and space for a big Serial ATA 300 hard disk.

The silver XPC SD30G2 is able to run Windows Vista's 3D interface, thanks to its integrated DirectX 9-compatible Intel GMA950 graphic function.

Fit your own graphics card

If you're after even greater 3D graphics performance, the PCI Express X16 slot can be fitted with an up-to-date graphics card. Shuttle's patented Heatpipe Cooling technology ensures stability and quiet operation.

There's also a powerful 250 SilentX power supply, 8-channel HD-audio, six USB ports, two Firewire slots and a 32-bit PCI slot.

The Shuttle XPC Barebone SD30G2 - measuring 30 x 20 x 18.5cm (l x w x h) - is available from official Shuttle distributors now for 215 euros plus VAT (£171.80 inc. VAT).