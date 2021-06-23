Snag a classy Fossil smartwatch at nearly 50% off thanks to Amazon Prime Day

Shopping for some last-minute Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals? Fossil has several deals, including one that takes nearly half off the list price for the Fossil Gen 5E.
We’ve seen plenty of Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals, but they’ve gone fast – this Fossil Gen 5E deal is still up, and is pretty generous to boot. The watch runs Wear OS, the Google-built operating system that pairs with both iOS and Android phones. If you’re looking for a last-minute Prime Day deal on a classy-looking smartwatch, look no further:
Fossil Gen 5E 44mm:
$249 $127.30 at Amazon
Get this Fossil Gen 5E 44mm smartwatch for 49% off with this Amazon Prime Day deal. This WearOS smartwatch has a 1.2-inch Always On display with 416 x 416 resolution, over 24 hour battery life, GPS, and an array of health and fitness-tracking modes. Note that this deal is for the large 44mm size.View Deal
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle smartwatch: at Amazon | 44mm | GPS |
$295 $252.50
This premium Wear OS smartwatch has a $42 discount, which is a fair reduction for a pricey wearable. It's by no means the best price we've seen for the watch - it hit $139 on Christmas Day last year - but it's still a sizable chunk of change.
View Deal
Fossil Gen 5E Women's smartwatch: at Amazon | 42mm | GPS |
$249 $127.30
Now that's what I call a discount: this Wear OS smartwatch is available for $121 off, which is nearly half the price. We've never seen this premium women-oriented watch hit this low price before, so if you're tempted, now's the time to strike.
Fossil Gen 5E deals in your region
Outside the US or just want different deals? Here's the best discounts we've found on the Fossil Gen 5:
More Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon devices: up to 50% off for Prime Day
- Amazon Fire tablets: record low prices now starting at $44.99
- Amazon Fire TV stick: half price 4K streaming
- Amazon Echo (4th Gen):
$99.99$59.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation):
$49.99$24.99 at Amazon
- Adidas: up to 45% off footwear and apparel
- Audible Premium Plus: save 53% on your first 4 months
- AirPods: now starting at just $99
- Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS):
$399$329 at Amazon
- Calvin Klein: up to 45% off CK underwear and bras
- Camping: Zippo, Coleman and Sabre under $10
- Card and board games: Up to 30% off games for all ages
- Chromebooks: up to 25% off Lenovo, HP and Samsung
- Deals under $25: save on games, smart home, fashion and more
- Fashion: big name brands from $14
- Fitbit: up to 30% off Fitbit Sense, Inspire and more
- Fitness: workout gear from $6
- Garmin: save up to 30% on smartwatches
- Headphones: Sony, Beats, Bose and more starting at $10
- iPad (8th generation): was $329 now $299
- Keurig: up to 35% off K-Slim pod coffee maker
- Kitchen: save up to 42% on Cusimax, Cosori, Instant Pot and more
- Laptops: Chromebooks, MacBooks and gaming laptops discounted
- Lego Super Mario: sets from $11
- Levi's: up to 40% off Levi's jeans, shorts and jackets
- New Balance: up to 30% off shoes and sneakers
- Nike: save on NBA jerseys, sneakers, and more
- Monitors: displays from LG, Asus, and Alienware up to 38% off
- Nintendo Switch: save $10 on Pro Controller and select games
- Oral care: up to 50% off Oral B, Crest, Glide and more
- PS5: games now starting at $29.88
- Ray-Ban: up to 25% off adults and kids sunglasses
- Razer: PC gaming accessories up to 50% off
- Roomba: save up to $300 on robot vacuum cleaners
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones:
$348$248 at Amazon
- Smartwatches: Samsung Galaxy Watch from $159
- Subscription boxes: 65% off for Prime members
- Tommy Hilfiger: up to 50% off designer clothes and accessories
- TVs: Fire-enabled smart TVs starting at just $99.99
- Under Armour: up to 30% off sportswear, shoes and gym accessories
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: get three months for $29.99
TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.