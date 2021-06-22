Are Prime Day Apple Watch deals really the best, or are other smartwatch deals better?

The words 'Apple Watch' are often synonymous with 'smartwatch', and through the Prime Day deals lots of sites might push you to buy one of Apple's top-price wearables.

Not us, though, for a simple reason - Apple Watches aren't for everyone. They're super expensive, don't get many good deals, look pretty awkward and often miss out on features many more affordable smartwatches get.

Some people do like them though, thanks to their easy Apple Watch integration, big range of third-party features and the multitude of colorful bands you can buy.

The Prime Day deals are bringing discounts on loads of smartwatches too, not just Apple Watches, so if you're on the market for any kind of new wearable, you've got loads of space.

Below, we've collected loads of top smartwatch deals that might appeal to you, so you're aware of all the Prime Day deals open to you, and not just the Apple Watch ones.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best smartwatch deals on Prime Day in the US

Amazon Halo: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 Amazon's screenless fitness tracker monitor is gaining new features all the time, and should be a great investment, particularly at this price. It was slightly cheaper on Black Friday 2020, but if you missed out then, this Prime Day deal is the next best thing.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm, GPS): $429.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $150 Samsung's most recent smartwatch has a generous $150 off in this price cut, saving you loads on the top-spec model of the wearable. For a while we ranked this as the top smartwatch money can buy, making it a great get.



View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Fitbit Charge 4 is back down to a record low sales price right now. That's perfect for anyone looking for a slimline fitness tracker with plenty of monitoring features and a lengthy battery life to boot.

View Deal

Fitbit Sense: $298 $199 at Amazon

Save $99: The Fitbit Sense has just plummeted to a brand new record low sales price in today's Amazon Prime Day deals. That's excellent news for anyone who has had their eye on this powerful fitness and stress tracker, as there's plenty of top-line tech packed into this excellent price tag.

View Deal

Garmin Vivofit Jr 3: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 The Vivofit Jr 3 is a fitness tracker for kids, built to take on the Fitbit Ace. Its regular asking price is pretty steep for a children's watch, but with this Prime Day deal, it's a lot easier to justify as a way to get the little ones more active.

View Deal

Garmin Approach S40: $239.79 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $49.80 - A powerful golf watch to help perfect your performance on the course, the Approach S40 has never been this cheap before, even on Black Friday, making it excellent value on Prime Day. It's almost as feature-packed as the far more expensive S42, and will be a solid investment.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2: $98.95 $56.99 at Amazon

Save $42.96 - This is a huge saving on Fitbit's super-slim fitness tracker. It very briefly dropped to the same price just before Christmas, but that deal only lasted a day so this is another opportunity to snap it up super cheap.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm): $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Samsung's fitness-themed smartwatch is available for $100 off in today's Amazon Prime Day deals. We've seen the watch at this price before, but until its successor comes later in the year, this is probably the lowest price we'll see for it. 44mm: $269.99 $175.99

View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $269.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - We're fans of the Vivoactive 4 smartwatch at TechRadar, so it's good to see such a big discount on it for Prime Day. This gray and silver model hit $219.99 just before Christmas, but this is the first time it's ever dipped below the $200 mark.

View Deal

Garmin Venu: $269.89 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Venu is one of Garmin's most striking smartwatches, thanks to its vivid AMOLED screen. The newer Venu 2 offers a couple more features, but this is still a top-notch device. It's been hovering around the $260 mark all year so far, and this Prime Day offer is the best genuine deal we've seen.

View Deal

Today's best smartwatch deals on Prime Day in UK

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm, GPS): £419.99 £294 at Amazon

Save £125 Samsung's most recent smartwatch has a generous £125 off in this price cut, saving you loads on the top-spec model of the wearable. For a while we ranked this as the top smartwatch money can buy, making it a great get.

View Deal

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6: £39.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Save £12 While not the most impressive fitness band on the market, this is a fantastic choice for those on a budget or those looking to try out a fitness watch experience. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is currently down to just £27.99. For that price you can track your steps, heart rate, blood oxygen level and sleep, all while having a stylish design and 14 days of battery life.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £30 - We've never seen the Fitbit Charge 4 drop below £99 at Amazon, so this £30 discount is working particularly hard for you today. If you're after a slimline fitness tracker with a strong seven-day battery and a wide range of monitoring apps, then, this is already a great offer.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: £147 £113 at Amazon

Save £86 - Looking for a cheap Fitbit deal? The Fitbit Versa 2 usually hovers around the £140 mark on Amazon, and we've not seen it lower than £129 before, so this is a deal well worth snapping up. It's not the latest model (that would be the Versa 3 just below) but it's still a great buy.View Deal

TicWatch Pro 3: £289.99 £195.36 at Amazon

Save £94.63 This is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches we've tested, and it's never been below £200 before. It's big and bright, with a fast Snapdragon 4100 chipset, high-resolution display and three-day battery life. This is the GPS version, but there's also an LTE/4G version available for a little more.

View Deal

The smartwatches we've listed run the gamut from low-end cheap and cheery models, to top-end premium wearables.

As with everything in life, the more you spend, the more you get, including better build quality, more reliable sensors and bigger ranges of features and tools.

Everything we've covered is good value for money, though - we wouldn't recommend something if we hadn't tested it extensively.

Oh go on then, here are some Apple Watch deals too

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $30 - Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $169 at the Walmart 'Deals for Days' event. Stock on the Series 3 smartwatch has been particularly difficult to find as of late, so we'd definitely take advantage of this great price if you're looking for an excellent budget device.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - This epic Prime Day deal includes the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch Series 6 might be the most powerful smartwatch ever released with its new S6 processor, beautiful always-on display, and innovative blood oxygen monitoring features. Note, this sale is only available on the Navy sport band version.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS): £199 £169 at Amazon

Save £30 - The several-year-old Apple Watch 3 is down to a really low price thanks to the Prime Day deals, and we've only seen it £2 lower than this before. That's a great price, though bear in mind this is an older (and smaller) smartwatch.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS): £409 £349 at Amazon

Save £60 - The Apple Watch 6 is the newest premium smartwatch from Apple, and this new price is £30 cheaper than we'd previously seen it go. Until the Series 7 model comes out later in 2021, this is the top smartwatch from the company you can buy, and probably the best deal for a while on it too.



View Deal

More smartwatch deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for smartwatches from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals