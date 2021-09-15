Should you buy the new iPhone 13 range directly from Apple?

Apple has done its typically flashy launch event, revealing all of the new iPhone 13 devices, their specs, designs and the myriad of improvements on-board. Now the next step, pre-ordering your choice of the four new handsets.

There is a couple of days to rest before pre-orders become available, giving you time to do your research and choose your favourite of the four. From 1pm on Friday, September 17, you'll then be able to get your pre-order in.

So, where should you go to pre-order the new devices? Because this is Apple, you can expect the large majority of big retailers in both the UK and US to get involved, giving you an overwhelming amount of choice.

Should you pre-order the iPhone 13 from Apple?

The most obvious place to go would be Apple - it is making the devices after all! However, the key question to ask yourself is which retailer has the best offer when it comes to pre-orders?

Everywhere will be offering the exact same price for the device but a lot of them will throw in an extra or two. Whether you're going for the iPhone 13 mini, 13, Pro or Pro Max, you'll need to do your research to see what's available.

Unfortunately, Apple has a history of not offering much directly through its store. Even during pre-order stages, Apple tends to simply have the handsets with trade-in offers. There are usually no added extras, discounts or freebies.

However, to beat out the competition, many retailers are likely to try and grab your attention in different ways. With the iPhone 12 launch last year we saw everything from free Airpods through to vouchers for Amazon, massive trade-in schemes, bonuses for switching and more.

Where else will you be able to get the iPhone 13 series?

So if Apple is unlikely to go big on its pre-order offers, where should you look instead? For those in the US, this will be a case of weighing up what the other key carriers and retailers can offer.

The likes of Verizon and AT&T will likely offer some big trade-in schemes and affordable pricing for unlimited data plans. Walmart, Best Buy and other retailers will also have trade-in schemes and Walmart has already confirmed an $100 off pre-order bonus.

For those in the UK, there should be a lot of retailers throwing in free gifts. This could be Apple Airpods, Air Tags or vouchers for Amazon, M&S, Tesco and other popular shops. Or, like the US, an increased amount of money back on your trade in.

Put simply, there will be a lot of choice when it comes to pre-ordering your new iPhone 13. When pre-orders go live on Friday at 1pm, do the research on the retailers offering the devices and find the one with the best value.

We've listed the retailers we expect to be offering the four devices in both the UK and US below.

US pre-order retailers: