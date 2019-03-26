Seven Brits shortlisted for the Sony World Photography Awards 2019

The Sony World Photography Awards 2019 may still be a few weeks away, but seven British photographers already have something to celebrate, having been shortlisted across the competition's Professional and Student categories.

Six photographers have made the shortlist in the Professional segment of the competition, joining four others from outside the UK. All will now be in with a chance to not only win in their own individual category, but also be crowned as the overall Photographer of the Year 2019.

The nominees include four in the Landscape category, namely Edinburgh-based photographer Kieran Dodds, West-Yorkshire based academic and artist Yang Wang Preston, and photographers Catherine Hyland and Marco Kesseler from London.

Ramsgate-based artist Edward Thompson has been shortlisted for the Brief category, while another British photographer, 22-year-old student Joel Davies, has made the shortlist for the overall Student prize.

The news comes a month after the organizers revealed 10 winning images in the Open category. The awards consist of Professional, Open, Student, and Youth categories, and have attracted a total of 326,997 entries across from 195 countries and territories – a record number of entries for the competition.

Prizes include $25,000 for the overall Professional winner, and €30,000 worth of Sony photography kit for the Student winner's institution.

All the winners will be revealed at a ceremony on April 17, and all shortlisted images will be exhibited following the awards ceremony at Somerset House in London until May 6 2019.

Head over to the World Press Photo site for more details.