Sennheiser launches CX 350BT and CX 150BT wireless earphones

Sennheiser added two more wireless earphones to its portfolio with the CX 350BT and the CX 150BT in India.

These are neckband-style Bluetooth earphones with a focus on portability, sound quality, and battery life. They share most of their features and design aspects too. The Sennheiser CX 350BT is priced at Rs 7,490, and the CX 150BT is priced at Rs 4,990. It is available on Flipkart, Amazon, as well as its online store.

(Image credit: Sennhesier)

As for specifications, we’re looking at 10 hours of battery life on a single charge on both. They will have Sennheiser’s signature sound quality and a lightweight of 12g. Charging happens over a USB Type C connector. The max audio output(SPL) is 112 dB with an impedance of 28 Ω. The frequency range is 17-20,000Hz.

The Sennheiser CX 350BT has a dedicated voice assistant for Google Assistant or Siri, the ability to control and personalize sound via the Sennheiser Smart Control App. There’s also support for AptX, which brings lower latency to the mix.

Four sizes of ear tips will be included with the wireless earphones. Color options include black and white.