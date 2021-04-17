Save up to $200 plus the planet with these official refurb Apple MacBook M1 deals

While new Apple MacBook M1 deals are slowly creeping down in sales prices across many vendors recently, we think the official Apple-certified refurbished is a compelling choice right now.

For example, while new MacBook Air M1's have been reduced to $949 at most vendors recently, you can save yourself an extra $100 (for a total of $150) by opting to go for a certified refurbished product. Likewise, the Apple MacBook Pro 13 M1 is going for just $1,099 currently - a total saving of $200 and $100 cheaper than Amazon's price.

Refurbished. Yes, we know, that's a word that carries a lot of stigma but hear us out, it's actually a really good option - and not just to save money either. By buying through the official Apple certified refurbished program you're not just guaranteed to get a device that's under one year of warranty, but one that's in fully 'like-new' working condition. That means full servicing using official Apple replacement parts where applicable, full inspection and certification by Apple itself, and even 90 days of free technical support.

There is also a real, often hidden benefit to considering refurbished products too. Consumer electronics often feature many toxic components and often take a lot of energy to produce. By going with refurbished Apple MacBook deals you're really helping to offset that associated cost to the environment. So, not only will you be saving yourself some cash here, but you'll also be doing your part in saving the planet!

Refurb Apple MacBook M1 deals this weekend

Apple MacBook Air (M1, refurbished): $999 $849 at Apple

Save $150 - The latest MacBook Air M1 is a fanless wonder to behold. Not only is it slim, power-efficient, and exceptionally powerful, it's also very, very competitively priced. Going officially refurbished via the Apple store will bag you a device that's currently going for $100 less than the cheapest price we've seen so far for brand-new MacBook Air deals.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, refurbished): $1,299 $1,099 at Apple

Save $200 - Need something a little more powerful? The latest Apple MacBook Pro 13 features that same superb M1 chip but with an array of powerful (but quiet) fans to really help squeeze that extra performance out. Not many Windows laptops can compete with this stunning ultrabook right now and it's a superb buy for all sorts of work, design, and even casual applications.View Deal

