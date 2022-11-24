Save on some of the world's best standing desks in Fully's early Black Friday sale

Fully makes some of the world's best standing desks, and its Black Friday deals have launched early so you can transform your home office on a budget. Right now, it's offering some of the best Black Friday standing desk deals around, including offers on the highly regarded Jarvis line (opens in new tab) of electric and crank-operated standing desks.

The Jarvis range is not only tough and dependable but they're also made with sustainability in mind. The Fully Jarvis Bamboo (opens in new tab) ranks highly in our guide to the best standing desks thanks to its adjustable height for people up to 6'7" and use of bamboo grown without pesticides or fertilizers. Right now, it's down from £699 to £559 (opens in new tab) – a saving of £140.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

Today's best standing desk Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Great standing des... Jarvis Bamboo standing desk: £698.99 £559.19 at Fully (opens in new tab)

Save £139.80 The Fully Jarvis Bamboo is one of TechRadar's top-rated standing desks thanks to its sustainable materials, solid build, and impressive range of heights. In fact, its only real drawback is its usual price, so this discount makes it even easier to recommend.

(opens in new tab) Jarvis L-shaped standing desk: £1,179.00 £943.20 at Fully

Save £235.80 If you've got a larger home office, and need more space to work, this L-shaped height adjustable standing desk could be just what you're looking for. It has three motors (one in each leg) for fast and smooth movement and can support loads up to 240kg.

(opens in new tab) Jarvis Laminate standing desk: £698.99 £559.19 at Fully

Save £139.80 Opting for a laminate desktop will save you a substantial chunk of cash, and with a Black Friday discount on top, this is one of the most affordable Jarvis standing desks around.



Fully's standing desks are top quality, but if they're a little too expensive for your Black Friday budget, Amazon also has a couple of good discounts available.

More standing desk deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for standing desks from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.