Samsung's 65-inch The Frame TV gets $300 slashed off price ahead of the Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is officially three weeks away, and if you're looking to score a deal on a premium display - you're in luck. We've spotted Samsung's 65-inch art-inspired The Frame TV on sale for $1,697.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,997.99) at Amazon. That's a $300 discount and just $60 more than the record-low price we saw back in October of last year.



The 2022 Samsung The Frame TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to its QLED display and transforms into a beautiful work of art when you aren't watching TV. The Samsung set features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. You're also getting customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor, and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.

Keep in mind, today's offer on Samsung's 65-inch The Frame TV is the best deal you can find right now and only $60 more than the lowest-ever price. You'll find more of today's best Super Bowl TV deals further down the page, which includes a wide range of prices and features from brands like LG, TCL, and more.

Super Bowl TV deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,997.99 now $1,697.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has Samsung's best-selling 75-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,697.99 - just $60 more than the record-low price. The stunning display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



75-inch model on sale for $2,297.99 $2,183.09 (opens in new tab)

85-inch model on sale for $4,297.99 $3,497.99 (opens in new tab)

See more of today's best Super Bowl TV deals below, which include a wide range of prices and features from brands like LG, TCL, and more.

More Super Bowl TV deals

(opens in new tab) TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD QLED TV: was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A big-screen QLED display under $700 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 65-inch model on sale for just $699.99 at Best Buy. The best-selling set delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus voice control and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $549.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A best-seller during Black Friday, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include this Samsung 60-inch 4K smart TV for just $449.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $500, which is an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want to splash all out for the latest and greatest TV, LG's brilliant 65-inch C2 OLED display is on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99. Rated as our best TV, the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV for the upcoming game, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our favorite budget Super Bowl TV deal is the highly-rated 75-inch Amazon Omni Series TV on sale for $799.99. You're getting the Fire TV on board to make it fast and easy to find whatever you want on all the major streaming services. This is a great, simple, all-in-one TV and is now at a fantastic price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality and smart TV capabilities, and in our review of the QN90B Series, we loved its premium features at a reasonable price compared to its competitors. This 65-inch model is on sale for $1,699.99, thanks to today's whopping $900 discount.

See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.



You can also see more upcoming bargains with our guide to the best Presidents' Day sales of 2023.