Samsung’s foldable Galaxy X handset could finally be revealed next month

The foldable Samsung Galaxy X handset has been a long time coming and, after years of leaks and rumors, it seems the South Korean company is finally ready to reveal its newest smartphone.

In a tweet announcing its developer conference to be held in November, Samsung has used graphics in a video that depict two lines unfolding to become a right-facing arrow, then finally settling into a single vertical line.

The crossroads between the present and the future – Samsung Developer Conference is where you’ll meet the knowledge needed to stay on tech’s cutting edge. #SDC18Learn more: https://t.co/t66edOWIUi pic.twitter.com/bDZHuZVWeeOctober 18, 2018

While it may not mean much, we’re quite confident the electronics giant has teased the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy X. It’s highly likely that the handset, or at least a prototype, will be on display at the Samsung Developer Conference in San Francisco next month.

It matches what the CEO of Samsung’s mobile division, DJ Koh, has claimed – that the phone will launch towards the end of 2018 but will be available in 2019.

For anyone who’s been waiting patiently for this foldable handset to go on shelves, be prepared to burn a hole in your pocket, with analysts suggesting the price of the Samsung Galaxy X could reach ₩2,000,000 (around $1,800, £1,375, AU$2,500).