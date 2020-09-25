Samsung S20 FE review, PS5 and Xbox pre-order troubles: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 31

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Matt Phillips, TechRadar's Video Editor, and Tom Bedford, Staff Writer at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 31: OnePlus 8T exclusive, best and worst laptops, and the new Google Pixel phones

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: which piece of tech would you like to kick really hard?

We also share our thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the Amazon event 2020, and the OnePlus 8T's display. We dive into the mess of the PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders, too, and chat about Google's new Pixel phones.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... Apple Watch SE should have been a basic fitness tracker. You'll have to tune in to find out why.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.