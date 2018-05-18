Samsung plans to launch Galaxy A, Galaxy J series phones with Infinity display in India on 21 May

Korean smartphone maker Samsung has started sending media invites for a launch event in Mumbai on 21 May. The invite includes the text ‘Say Hello to Infinity and More’, revealing that the company will be launching devices with Infinity displays at the event.

Samsung is expected to launch two Galaxy A series phones and two Galaxy J series phones. The Galaxy A series phones will include the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6 Plus that were announced recently. The Galaxy J series phones will include the Galaxy J4 and the Galaxy J6. Samsung is also working on an entry level Android Oreo Go smartphone dubbed as Galaxy J2 Core.

The Samsung Galaxy A6 and the A6 Plus are mid-range devices and they are expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 – Rs 25,000. The Galaxy J4 and J6 are more pocket friendly and they are expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

We already know that the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6 Plus smartphones feature Infinity displays and the Galaxy J4 and Galaxy J6 are also expected to come with Infinity displays as well. Various reports have revealed that all four devices will be made in India.

Among the four devices, at least two are reported to come with a dual camera setup and we already know that the Galaxy A6 Plus features a 16MP + 5MP camera setup at the back and the Galaxy J6 may be the second device with a dual camera setup.

With these devices, Samsung aims to target the mid-range and budget segment in India that is currently being dominated by Chinese smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Vivo and Asus among others.