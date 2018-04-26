Samsung is reportedly working on an entry-level Android Oreo Go smartphone

Technology major Samsung is now set to make its Android Oreo go smartphone. Once launched, the smartphone will be company’s first to join the bandwagon after brands like Alcatel, HMD Global, Micromax and Lava.

A new smartphone with model number SM-J260G has spotted on Geekbench ahead of its official release. The listing shows entry-level specifications with Android Oreo Go. The listing was first spotted by SamMobile, which also suggest that the handset could be called the the Galaxy J2 Core.

As per the leaked Geekbench listing, the Samsung-J260G has 1GB of RAM with Android Oreo, which is likely to be the lighter version of the OS-- Android Go. The SoC is listed as "universal7570_go", where the word ‘go’ adds more value to the assumption.

The SoC has four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.43GHz, which is similar to the Exynos 7570. Which means it could be an optimised version of the given chipset.

As of now, there are no details about other specifications of the smartphone, but the launch could be imminent. India has a huge market for entry-level phones and Samsung also has a huge market presence in the country, so it’s likely that the phone will make it to India after its official release.