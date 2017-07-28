Samsung Galaxy S8 Active spec leak reveals a Galaxy S8-beating handset

Earlier this week we saw images and a partial specs list for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, and now a new leak seems to have filled in all the gaps.

What's really interesting is the leak points to a phone that’s every bit as high-end as the standard Samsung Galaxy S8, and in some ways even better.

The leak takes the form of three images, which appear to be presentation slides or marketing material, and were posted to SlashLeaks.

They reveal a 5.8-inch shatter-resistant Super AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The S8 Active also apparently has a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a microSD card slot, plus a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing one. And it includes Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant and runs Android 7 Nougat.

Those specs are basically identical to those of the Galaxy S8, but there are some key differences.

As reported before, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active apparently has a 4,000mAh battery (complete with fast wireless charging), up from just 3,000mAh on the Galaxy S8.

Image 1 of 3 Credit: SlashLeaks Image 2 of 3 Credit: SlashLeaks Image 3 of 3 Credit: SlashLeaks

Built to last

And of course, it’s also got a quite different build. Both phones are IP68 certified dust and water resistant, but the Galaxy S8 Active also apparently meets the MIL-STD-810G US military standard, meaning it can survive harsher environments and treatment than your average phone, including the likes of very high and low temperatures.

This comes at a cost though, as while the Samsung Galaxy S8 is sleek and curvy at 148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm and 155g, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active apparently has a ‘durable metal design’ and comes in at 152.1 x 74.9 x 9.9mm and 208g, making it a lot bigger and heavier.

You can see what the phone (which apparently comes in grey or gold) looks like in the included images, including what looks to be a chunky frame and unsurprisingly no curves on the screen.

So the Galaxy S8 Active isn’t going to be an attractive phone, but if these specs are accurate it should be very powerful and very tough, which is the whole point.