Samsung Galaxy S23 series specs and pricing detailed in extensive new leaks

Some phones leak more than others, and at this point it feels like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has leaked more than almost any other, as now on top of all the other leaks to date, we’ve got a complete specs list for all three phones.

Starting with the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 – in a list shared by WinFuture (opens in new tab) – this phone apparently has a 6.1-inch 1080 x 2340 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate (that can drop as low as 48Hz when a high refresh isn’t needed). The screen also apparently has 425 pixels per inch (suggesting the panel might be closer to 6.06-inches), support for HDR10+, and is said to be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Other listed specs include a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 10W wireless charging.

The camera is apparently once again a triple-lens system with a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, and a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto, with 3x optical zoom. There’s apparently also a 12MP selfie camera, and the phone is said to run Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1.

Finally, it apparently comes in at 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm and 167g, has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and comes in a choice of black, Cotton, green and violet shades.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is listed as having the same cameras, software, water resistance, chipset and RAM amount, and looks set to come in the same shades, but other specs vary. For example, it apparently has a 6.6-inch screen with 393 pixels per inch – though otherwise identical screen specs.

It’s also listed as coming with a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage, and having a 4,700mAh battery, with faster 45W wired charging, along with 10W wireless charging. Of course, having a bigger screen means it’s also a bigger phone, with dimensions reportedly of 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm, and a weight of 195g.

Finally there’s the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the specs leak for this came from @BillbilKun (opens in new tab) (via NotebookCheck (opens in new tab)), who shared what appears to be official imagery showing the specs.

This lists a 6.8-inch 1440 x 3088 AMOLED screen with a variable refresh rate of between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display apparently has 500 pixels per inch, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

There’s also mention of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, along with 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 10W wireless.

The camera apparently includes a 200MP f/1.7 main snapper, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, a 10MP f/2.3 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP f/4.9 periscope with 10x optical zoom. There’s also mention of a 12MP camera on the front, Android 13, and One UI 5.1.

The dimensions are listed as 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm, the weight as 233g, there’s mention of an IP68 certification, and the colors are listed a green, black, cream and lavender – which probably means the same shades as the other two models.

As if this wasn’t enough, Samsung Galaxy S23 information for one day though, there’s additionally a pricing leak, with 9to5Google (opens in new tab) claiming to have seen Australian pricing information for the phones.

This information states that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will start at AU$1,350, the Galaxy S23 Plus at AU$1,650, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra at AU$1,950.

That’s AU$100 more in every case than the Galaxy S22 series costs, so we could see similar price rises in other regions. Direct conversions are unlikely to be accurate, but if these prices are right then we’d think a starting price rise of between roughly $50/£50 and $100/£100 seems likely.

That said, if the specs leaks above are right, then in the case of the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra, you’ll also be getting more storage for that starting price, so it might only be the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 that ends up feeling excessively expensive.

Analysis: small differences that we’ve heard before

While this is the most complete specs picture we’ve yet had for these phones, most of these details have been leaked before in bits and pieces, and this latest leak lines up with the earlier ones, so there’s a high chance these specs are accurate.

If so, then the main differences between the S23 series and the Galaxy S22 series includes the chipset, and in the case of the Galaxy S23 Ultra the main camera.

The standard and Plus models also seemingly have slightly bigger batteries and better selfie cameras than their predecessors, and the Gorilla Glass might be upgraded on all three phones.

A lot of the key specs look identical to the Galaxy S22 series though, including the screens, most of the cameras, and the S23 Ultra’s battery. So if you already have one of the best Samsung phones out there, you might not feel the need to upgrade on 2023.