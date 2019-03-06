Samsung Galaxy S10 series to be available from March 8 in India: prices, offers and more

Samsung officially launched its flagship Galaxy S10 lineup in India. While we have known the prices of the three phones in India from quite a while now, on Wednesday, Samsung went on to reveal the launch offers. The South Korean electronics maker announced their flagship lineup on February 20 in Barcelona.

The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will be available in India starting March 8. Interested buyers will be able to purchase it from both online and offline stores across India.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series: Prices and offers

The most affordable smartphone in the series is the Galaxy S10e which is priced at Rs 55,900 for the 128GB storage variant. The regular Galaxy S10 starts at Rs 66,900 for the 128GB variant while the 512GB model is up for Rs 84,900.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ starts at Rs 73,900 for the 128GB variant, Rs 91,900 for the 512GB variant and Rs 1,17,900 for the 1TB storage variant.

The Galaxy S10e is available in Prism Black and White colour options. The 128GB variant of the Galaxy S10 is available in Prism Black, White and Blue colours while the 512GB model just comes in Prism White option. Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB variant comes in three colours - Prism Black, White and Blue while the 512GB and 1TB models are available in Ceramic Black and Porcelain White respectively.

The pre-orders for all the three phones went live in the last week of February. Those who pre-ordered either of the phones are entitled to purchase the Galaxy Watch at a discounted price of Rs 9,999. The 46mm version of the smartwatch usually retails for Rs 29,990. The newly launched Galaxy Buds wireless earphones will also be available for Rs 2,999 for pre-booking customers. They are originally priced for Rs 9,999.

Additionally, HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders are eligible for an exclusive discount. There is cashback discount of Rs 4,000 on the purchase of Galaxy S10e and Rs 6,000 discount on Galaxy S10 and S10+. The cashback will be credited to the buyers HDFC Bank account within 90 days from sale.