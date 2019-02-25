Samsung Galaxy S10 prices got you down? This super cheap iPhone XR deal will help

The new and oh so very shiny Samsung Galaxy S10 has been out for almost a week now and we've spent that time well, deep diving through the many deals available to find the best price. Our main finding - Samsung excellence doesn't come cheap right now.

So if you've been looking to get a top-tier phone with a new Samsung Galaxy S10 deal but the prices have thrown you off course, we may have the perfect alternative on the other side of the market, a high-end Apple device.

Currently Amazon.co.uk is offering up the iPhone XR SIM-free for just £612.64, dropping the price by a massive £130 under the average XR cost. We can tell you now that you won't find any other iPhone XR deal this cheap, not even Samsung's new budget Galaxy S10e deals can match this.

This cheap SIM-free iPhone XR deal

iPhone XR 64GB from Amazon.co.uk | SIM-free | £612.64

There is currently no iPhone XR deal as cheap as this. Amazon.co.uk has come in and undercut the price by a massive £130 from the next nearer retailer, putting this device well into the ranges of affordability. Once you get the phone you can pair it with a cheap SIM only deal to get yourself the best price possible on an iPhone XR.

