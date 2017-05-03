Samsung Galaxy S history: from iPhone copycat to dazzling design

When Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8, the world sat up and took notice. This isn’t just another smartphone, it is the smartphone of the moment. One that makes everything that’s come before it - the iPhone included - instantly look like a relic.

But how did the South Korean giant become so influential in the mobile phone market? Lest we forget, less than a decade ago Samsung was spraying out demi-smartphones that were met with shrugs and derision in equal measure.

Then a little something called Android emerged. Samsung decided enough was enough, and took the plunge, becoming a fish in Google's pond. Yes, there have been Tizen-based experiments since, but it’s this core that helped spur Samsung's smartphone growth.

The Galaxy i7500 - where our journey begins - was by no means a smash hit, and the Galaxy S did little to improve the situation. It was with the Galaxy S2 that Samsung really began to get its act together.

Even though there have been a couple of misses along the road of regular hits, the buzz that remains is proof that Samsung is still the only major player that can take on Apple in terms of overall mobile handset sales.

A true shark in the Android lake, this is the story of the Samsung Galaxy.