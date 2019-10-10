Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite could be real and coming in two shades

Recently we heard rumors of a more affordable, likely mid-range Samsung Galaxy Note 10 model, which for now we’re calling the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Now, we’ve heard about it again, complete with color and availability information.

According to SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will launch in black and red, and will be available in Europe.

That still doesn’t tell us much. We don’t know, for example, which parts of Europe it will land in, or whether it will launch anywhere outside Europe. So US, Australian and even UK availability remains unclear for now – though if this rumor is right then there’s a good chance it will land in the UK at least.

The source also doesn’t specifically say that the Galaxy Note 10 Lite won’t be available in other shades, just that it will be available in black and red.

That’s all the information included here, but with multiple rumors now pointing to the phone’s existence there’s a fair chance it’s a real thing.

No rumors as yet have mentioned the specs though, beyond apparently 128GB of storage, and it’s those and the price that could make or break this S Pen-toting handset. As soon as we learn any more we’ll be sure to update you.

Via GSMArena