Roku's new smart home package lets you monitor your home through your TV

Roku continues growing its smart home security lineup as it'll soon launch its brand new $100 Home Monitoring System SE package.

“Developed in partnership with Wyze Labs,” the package consists (opens in new tab) of two door and window sensors, one motion sensor, a keypad, and a central hub with a built-in siren. Roku told TechCrunch (opens in new tab)the sensors can detect human “movement up to 25 feet away with a 120 degree [field of view]”. So your dog can walk right in front of a sensor and nothing will go off. When triggered, the alarms will notify authorities for help,or you can “request emergency assistance” via the Roku app. The latter, however, can only be chosen if you're a subscriber to the Roku Smart Home Professional Monitoring plan (opens in new tab) which is an extra $9.99 per month.

Setup, according to the announcement post (opens in new tab), is pretty easy to do as the system "offers guides videos [plus] clear illustrations" to help with installation. You don’t need any special tools or technical know-how to get everything working. This is a package for beginners, after all.

Through either the Roku Smart Home app or the keypad, users can configure how the security system monitors. You can choose to be notified when the “sensors detect a door is opened or closed or an alarm goes off". You’ll also be able to arm or disarm the security system at any time via the app or keypad by selecting one of three modes: Home, Away, or Off.

Self-monitoring

If any of this sounds familiar, that’s because Wyze sells the exact same package as the Home Monitoring Core Starter Kit (opens in new tab)for the same exame price on its website. The main difference between the two is you will be able to self-monitor on Roku’s system either through a Roku TV or Roku player.

The catch of the self-monitoring feature is that it won't be available at launch. Instead, it'll roll out over the coming weeks. Once the update arrives, your Roku TV will begin displaying on-screen notifications as well as an alarm countdown whenever a “sensor is triggered.” For those who have Roku Cameras (opens in new tab), a live feed can be transmitted directly to the display. Additionally, the company is expanding its Roku Voice control scheme (opens in new tab) to work with more hardware like smart lights and bulbs.

Availability

Roku’s Home Monitoring System SE is currently available for pre-order on the company’s website (opens in new tab) in the US only. Shipping date is set for May 24. Since it’s only five devices, you may find the overall package a little lacking especially if you live in a medium-sized house. Roku does sell the sensors and keypads individually (opens in new tab) on its online store so you can buy those to further supplement your security system. Do note the sensors have the same shipping date of May 24 whereas the keypad doesn't. You can buy one today and you won't have to wait very long for delivery. If you don’t want to wait until the 24th, you can buy the Home Monitoring System at select Walmart locations beginning May 15.

An international launch is unknown at this time. We asked Roku if it has plans to expand the Home Monitoring System to other regions and will update this story if we get a response.