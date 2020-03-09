Roku price cut at Walmart: deals on the Roku Ultra, Roku Stick+ and more

If you're looking for a cheap way to upgrade your television into a smart TV, then you're in luck. Right now, you can find price cuts on Roku's best-selling streaming devices, which includes the Roku Ultra that's on sale for $79. That's a $20 discount and the best price we've found for the 4K streaming media player.



The Roku Ultra gives you access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows in HD, 4K, or HDR from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. Roku’s top-tier player includes an enhanced voice remote, so you change the channel, browse movies, and more completely hands-free.

The remote also allows you to set personal shortcuts for one-touch control and features a 3.5mm jack for headphones so you can enjoy private listening with the included Premium JBL headphones.

Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player 4K with JBL Headphones: $99 $79 at Walmart

You can save $20 on the Roku Ultra Streaming Media player at Walmart. The 4K streaming player features a voice remote with one-touch control and comes with premium JBL headphones for private listening and TV controls.

Shop more Roku deals below, which include discounts on the Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Premiere, and Roku Express. We don't know how long the streaming devices will be on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Roku Deals

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR: $59 $49 at Walmart

Stream your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more in 4K HDR with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus that's currently on sale for $49 at Walmart. The Roku Plus also features a voice remote so you can launch movies and browse shows completely hands-free.

Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player: $39 $29 at Walmart

The Roku Premiere streaming stick gets a $10 price cut at Walmart. The streaming media player allows you to watch your favorite movies and TV shows in HD, 4K, and HDR, and the remote includes one-touch shortcuts to Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Sling TV.

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player: $29.99 $25.88 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Roku Express streaming stick on sale for just $25.88 at Amazon. The rarely discounted streaming device allows you to stream your favorite content in HD including live TV, news, sports, movies, TV shows, and more.

