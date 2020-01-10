Ring Doorbell deal: get a free Echo Show 5 with the Ring Pro at Amazon

If you're looking to score a deal on a smart home bundle, then you're in luck. Amazon is currently offering a free Echo Show 5 when you purchase a Ring Doorbell Pro.



The Ring Doorbell Pro allows you to monitor your property in HD video and check-in anytime with live on-demand video. Unlike previous models, the Pro offers advanced motion detection with the ability to customize your motion zones to focus on areas that are most important to you. The Ring doorbell will also send alerts to your smartphone, laptop, or tablet when motion is detected and offers two-way talk.



The Ring Pro works with Amazon Alexa and will send alerts to Echo Devices so you can hear and speak to visitors entirely hands-free. The Echo Show 5 can also make video calls, answer questions, play music and videos, and control other compatible smart home devices. An Echo Show 5 currently retails for $89.99, so with this smart home bundle deal, you're saving $90.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Show 5: $338.99 $249 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a free Echo Show 5 when you purchase the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. You can connect your Alexa-enabled Ring doorbell with your Echo device so you can see and talk to visitors completely hands-free.

