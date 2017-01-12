Reliance Jio to launch a VoLTE phone for under Rs 1500

Reliance Jio has already built up a reputation in the industry as a trend-setter, especially with regards to its pricing. While the company is currently offering free data and calls to its customers until March, the LYF brand, which markets the Jio powered handsets, is also known for their feature rich and low-cost appeal.

As per a new report, the company will launch yet another VoLTE powered handset with a price tag of under Rs 1500. It is said that these phones will be priced between Rs 999 and Rs 1500, so the final pricing hasn’t been fixed as of yet. To keep the costs at bay, it is said that the company will use Spreadtrum made chipsets equipped with VoLTE.

Although the price tag is similar to that of a feature phone, it will probably be more of a smartphone than a feature phone. Details regarding this offering are pretty scarce right now, but it seems like the market could be shaken up yet again by Jio/LYF.

Low-cost VoLTE powered smartphones are quite a rarity in the industry, so the launch of a product like this could change the trend in India. While a bunch of Chinese OEMs are currently dominating the smartphone market in India, LYF could emerge as one of the crucial Indian players in the market. The likes of Micromax, Lava, Intex, etc are also quite popular in India and are currently on par or slightly above the Chinese offerings that are sold in the country.

Insert heading here