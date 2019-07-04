Realme announces Realme X Spider-Man edition ahead of its official launch on July 15

Realme Mobiles has showcased its Realme X Spider-Man edition for India ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home on Friday. It's not uncommon for smartphones manufacturers to partner with pop-culture icons and is something we have previously seen from companies like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo. Realme is just another addition to this list with its upcoming Realme X which will launch on July 15.

Realme X was announced on May 15 at an event in China, and Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had hinted that it was going to be priced around ₹18,000-mark.

Realme X Spider-Man Edition: What's new?

(Image credit: Realme)

There doesn't seem to be any cosmetic change to the Realme X for the Spider-Man edition. The Realme X Spider-Man Far From Home Gift Box is clad in red and white color with two different Spider-Man symbol on the cover of the box. Inside the box, we get the Realme X, VOOC 3.0 adapter, Spider-Man case, and a sim-eject pin.

(Image credit: Realme)

The phone included in the box is the Steam White variant though we're not sure if the blue color will also be available. Switching on the phone, its greets users by a custom Spider-Man theme including wallpaper and icon packs.

Other than these changes, let's take a look at the specifications of the Realme X.

Realme X specifications

Realme X features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution and is topped with a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. As the phone makes use of a pop-up selfie camera, the screen has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with 85.9% screen-to-body-ratio.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 616 as the graphics processor. This is paired with different RAM and storage configurations- 4GB RAM + 64GB, 4GB + 64GB or 8GB + 128GB storage. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie based ColourOS 6.

The phone has a dual camera setup which consists of a primary 48MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5MP depth sensor. The pop-up module houses a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Realme X also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and is fitted with a 3,765mAh battery which supports 20W fast charging courtesy of VOOC 3.0 charging standard.

While we do not know the prices yet, Realme has revealed that the Realme X will be the"most affordable premium smartphone," though we'd take that with a grain of salt.